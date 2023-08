This amber bear amulet from Poland is 3,500 years old. It currently resides in the National Museum in Stettin.

Although it was invented long before Gummy Bears, this amulet looks delicious. I imagine it would taste like a Haribo peach ring.

I think the museum should make edible gummy replicas of this amulet for people to purchase in the gift shop. It's so cute though, I would feel a little bad to take a bite out of it.