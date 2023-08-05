A deep dive into Tolkien's iconic Middle-earth map

When I discovered Tolkien and Lord of the Rings in my youth, one of the first things that utterly enchanted me was the fold-out map that came with the book.

The books themselves sent me down a rabbit hole of fantasy literature, but the map inspired another brief obsession with fantasy cartography (which segued nicely into Dungeons & Dragons mapping).

In this episode of Great Maps Explained, they look at how J.R.R. and his son, Christopher, created the maps, the challenges they faced, the revisions, and the influence that these maps had on other fantasy literature that followed.