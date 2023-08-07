Dolly Parton covers Queen

As a promotion for the 2024 Paris Olympics Dolly Parton has covered Queen's 1977 ultimate stadium foot stomper, We Are the Champions.
Apparently, Freddie wanted to build on the idea of audience response to the band after they were serenaded with 'You'll Never Walk Alone' (itself a football anthem) by a rowdy crowd in Bingley Hall, Stafford.
Brian May later told the Daily Mail: "We wanted to get the crowds waving and singing. It's very unifying and positive. People love it because it's so uplifting.
"Although much of our music was created using multi-layered arrangements and vocal harmonies – which work especially well in the recording studio – we were into making our concerts musical events.
via Crooks and Liars