Dolly Parton covers Queen

As a promotion for the 2024 Paris Olympics Dolly Parton has covered Queen's 1977 ultimate stadium foot stomper, We Are the Champions.

Gold Radio UK:

Apparently, Freddie wanted to build on the idea of audience response to the band after they were serenaded with 'You'll Never Walk Alone' (itself a football anthem) by a rowdy crowd in Bingley Hall, Stafford.

Brian May later told the Daily Mail: "We wanted to get the crowds waving and singing. It's very unifying and positive. People love it because it's so uplifting.

"Although much of our music was created using multi-layered arrangements and vocal harmonies – which work especially well in the recording studio – we were into making our concerts musical events.