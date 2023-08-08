Anthony Bourdain on why you should travel more

"Travel changes you," said the intrepid explorer and chef Anthony Bourdain who has been gone five years this summer. Indeed, exploring parts unknown shifts our perspective, sparks our imagination, and reminds us of our shared humanity and our wonderful differences. DIGG compiled an inspiring collection of Bourdain's words on the joy of traveling:

Do we really want to travel in hermetically sealed popemobiles through the rural provinces of France, Mexico and the Far East, eating only in Hard Rock Cafes and McDonald's? Or do we want to eat without fear, tearing into the local stew, the humble taqueria's mystery meat, the sincerely offered gift of a lightly grilled fish head? I know what I want. I want it all. — "Kitchen Confidential: Adventures in the Culinary Underbelly"

As you move through this life and this world you change things slightly, you leave marks behind, however small. And in return, life — and travel — leaves marks on you. Most of the time, those marks — on your body or on your heart — are beautiful. Often, though, they hurt. — "The Nasty Bits: Collected Cuts, Useable Trim, Scraps and Bones"