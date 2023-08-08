Florida mayor reeled in $1.1 million in cocaine on fishing trip

Tampa, Florida mayor Kelly Castor, 61, was fishing off the Florida Keys with her family when she made a 70-pound cash. Floating in the water near her boat was a bail of cocaine with a street value of $1.1 million. They reeled in the package and called police to meet them back at shore.

From Tampa Bay Times:

The family hauled the package, wrapped in layers of fraying plastic and about the size of a microwave, onto Mayor Castor's boat, bloodied from hours of fishing. A split in the wrapping revealed tightly packed bricks individually packaged[…]

Castor's discovery came on the heels of a busy narcotics July in the waters surrounding the island chain. The weekend before, a boater found a 3-pound bale of marijuana off Islamorada in the Upper Keys.

Earlier that month, boaters discovered 87 pounds of hashish offshore of Marathon, a city nestled in the middle of the Keys, population about 10,000. The same day, another spotted 62 pounds of cocaine, the bricks packaged with pictures of the Eiffel Tower, according to the Border Patrol.

And the day before, someone found an 8-pound bale of marijuana floating about 13 miles northwest of Big Pine Key in the Lower Keys, according to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office. A week after Castor's discovery, someone else found a brick of cocaine weighing 2.7 pound.