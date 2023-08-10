Driving instructor crashes car into the school's building resulting in incredible photo (but no serious injuries)

This image looks fake but unfortunately, it is not. A driving instructor in Lakewood, Colorado drove their vehicle right into the driving school building on Tuesday.
"Thankfully, there was only one minor injury," police reported. "Several people were able to dive out of harm's way."
From USA Today:
The owner of the driving school, Steve Rohman, said it was the instructor's second day on the job when the driver crashed into the building, local station Denver 7 reported.
The instructor, who is no longer employed at the driving school, was driving their personal car, Rohman told the publication.