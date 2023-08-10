Here's how to enter the flow state (video)

In 1990, University of Chicago psychologist Mihaly Csikszentmihalyi crystallized the concept of flow, which he defined as the mental state "in which people are so involved in an activity that nothing else seems to matter; the experience is so enjoyable that people will continue to do it even at great cost, for the sheer sake of doing it." Ever since, his book Flow: The Psychology of Optimal Experience has been helping people tune in to their own creativity, improve performance, and cultivate joy. The following TED-Ed video is a quick primer on the flow state and how to "find it in our daily lives":

