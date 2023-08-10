Fancy whipping up some "mosquito-repellent roast potatoes" for supper? How about a "poison bread sandwich," with a side dish of chlorine gas, a deadly vapor used as a chemical warfare agent during World War I? Then head over to Savey Meal-Bot, a web-based app that uses AI to generate recipes from "any food you have in your fridge or pantry."

The app, offered by the New Zealand supermarket chain Pak 'n' Save, seems to have a poor understanding of the human appetite. It called its chlorine gas recipe an "aromatic water mix" and described it as "the perfect non-alcoholic beverage to quench your thirst and refresh your senses. Serve chilled and enjoy the refreshing fragrance."

As reported in The Guardian, the app fails to "note that inhaling chlorine gas can cause lung damage or death."

From the article: