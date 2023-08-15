"I bought an abandoned lighthouse for $71k and spent $300k making it a home" (video)

Sheila Consaul, 65, paid $71,000 to the US General Services Administration for an abandoned 1925 lighthouse on Lake Erie in Ohio. She then spent another $300,000 turning it into a summer home. It remains off the grid and is outfitted with rainwater collection and composting toilets. The closest parking spot is half a mile away. I'm not a fan of coastal grandma decor, but it is exciting is that the facility—officially named the Fairport Harbor West Breakwater Light—is still an active navigation aid, which means the beacon is illuminated every night. Fortunately, it's the US Coast Guard's job to keep it working. Take a tour:

(via DIGG)