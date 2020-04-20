Quarantine food fun: 'I made all the serving suggestions on the Ritz box'

“So how were they? Not bad. Some of them were kind of dry, but for the most part they tasted how you'd expect.”

An idea for coronavirus quarantine funtime in the kitchen, dear reader. Preparing each different serving suggestion on the back of the Ritz Crackers box.

RECIPE RATINGS (out of 5)

Burger: 4

Pulled Pork: 5

Strawberry Cream Cheese: 5

Pepperoni Pizza: 2 (flavor was ok but it looked a mess)

Guacamole: 3

PB&J: 5

BLT: 4

Apple Cheddar: 2

PB Popcorn: 3

White chocco sprinkle: 4

An adventure in quarantine cooking shared by IMGURian @roxisasewingmachine.

