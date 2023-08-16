Remembering Paul Rubens on "Bullseye"

Among the many tributes to Paul Reubens is this thoughtful and touching episode of the podcast "Bullseye." Host Jesse Thorn fondly remembers his childhood, watching "Pee Wee's Playhouse" on Saturday mornings during his weekends with his divorced mom. He went on to work with Reubens on his podcast and produced one of the last shows that Rubens did as PeeWee. (Extended audio clips included)

This week on Bullseye, we're looking back at his life and work by revisiting our conversation with Reubens back in 2014. He stopped by the show to trace the trajectory of his life and career as Pee-Wee Herman. Plus, we get into the last thing Paul would ever work on as Pee-Wee Herman — the Pee-Wee Herman Radio Hour.

Jesse's insightful discussion with Rubens is very sweet and an excellent remembrance.