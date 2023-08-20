Giant bug-catcher costume by artist Venera Kazarova

Here's an epic bug catcher dress by artist Venera Kazarova. The dress, made from paper, is not only bug catching but also completely eye-catching.

Anyone who passed by this on the street must have stopped in their tracks to admire how cool and amazingly weird this costume is. It reminds me of something out of Alice in Wonderland.

The animated buzzing bugs added into this video are the perfect touch. Kazarova's art lights up my mood every time I see it on my feed.

(screenshot from instagram video)