I spotted this baby praying mantis standing on an electrical cord draped across a wooden desk. I pulled out my phone to shoot a video, just in time to capture a dramatic incident.

A small bug crawled toward the mantis and bumped into its leg. The mantis kicked it away. The bug, stunned, wandered near the mantis in a daze. Suddenly, the mantis saw the bug and, in a flash, snatched it up and ate it.

I hope it sticks around for a long time.