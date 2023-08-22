Watch: handmade psychedelic bird mask

This awesome handmade psychedelic bird mask opens and shuts its giant beak as the wearer opens and shuts their mouth. The artist behind this wid contraption is @aerarius_metalworks.

I love the way this mask looks both with and without details. The wire structure is great on its own, as it's so much fun to watch the way it works as it opens and shuts. The added details are great too, though. The version with the feathers and googly eyes may be my favorite.

I haven't seen many masks that move with the face. What a fantastic creation!

