Watch how every defeated presidential candidate except Trump graciously conceded defeat

In this video montage, we see the losers of past presidential elections giving their concession speeches. In every instance, save one, the defeated candidate accepts the loss and acknowledges their opponent as the next president.

From the clip:

HILLARY CLINTON: Last night, I congratulated Donald Trump and offered to work with him on behalf of our country.

MITT ROMNEY: I have just called President Obama to congratulate him on his victory.

JOHN McCAIN: I had the honor of calling Sen. Barack Obama to congratulate him.

JOHN KERRY: I spoke to President Bush and I offered him and Laura our congratulations on their victory.

AL GORE: Now, the U.S. Supreme Court has spoken. While I strongly disagree with the court's decision, I accept it.

BOB DOLE: The president is my opponent, not my enemy. And I wish him well and I pledge my support.

GEORGE H.W. BUSH: And America must always come first, so we will get behind this new president and wish him well.

MICHAEL DUKAKIS: This nation faces major challenges ahead, and we must work together.

WALTER MONDALE: He has won. We are all Americans. He is our president.

JIMMY CARTER: —in bringing about an orderly transition of government in the weeks ahead.

BETTY FORD: I congratulate you on your victory.

GEORGE McGOVERN: Congratulations on your victory.

HUBERT HUMPHREY: We've got a president-elect. He's going to have my help. Cheers.

BARRY GOLDWATER: I have no bitterness. No rancor at all.

RICHARD NIXON: He will have my whole-hearted support.

ADLAI STEVENSON: The people have rendered their verdict, and I gladly accept it.

THOMAS DEWEY: I urge all Americans to unite behind you. And every good American will wholeheartedly accept the will of the people.

WENDELL WILLKIE: I accept the result of the election with complete goodwill.

DONALD TRUMP: This is an embarrassment to our country. We were getting ready to win this election. Frankly, we did win this election. We did win this election.

The clip is from a 2022 PBS Frontline documentary called Lies, Politics, and Democracy.