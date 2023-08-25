A "nepo baby" unabashedly admits that privilege paved his way

Nick Kerr, coach of the Santa Cruz Warriors, is the son of famed Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr. Nick knows that his father's career and connections opened all the doors for him and isn't afraid to admit it.

SF Gate:

Nicholas Kerr, Santa Cruz Warriors coach and son of Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr, knows that his last name got him to where he is today.

In an interview with the Mercury News published Thursday, Kerr freely admitted that being the son of a nine-time NBA champion has helped his coaching career.

"I would never have gotten into the NBA without a family connection," Kerr said.

"I don't blame anyone for saying I have privilege, they're right," he later added. "… I had not even a crack in the door, I had the door wide open for me."

That doesn't make hearing about it easier; the younger Kerr told the Mercury News that he recently deleted Twitter off his phone to block out the noise. (Seth Cooper, the Warriors' director of player development and Kerr's predecessor in Santa Cruz, did call him "the best candidate of everyone we talked to.")