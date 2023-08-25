Man wakes up to massive python biting his leg… so he bit it back

Sarayuth Malachan, 68, was suddenly woken from a nap to find a massive python wrapped around his leg. The snake's teeth were in his flesh and its grip was tightening around his limbs. So he bit the snake back.

"I was so desperate that I even bit it, but it worked, and I was able to break free," says Malachan, a security guard who lives in Thailand.

Acording to The Messenger, "Malachan grabbed the python by its head and dragged it outside. After the terrifying ordeal, Malachan filed a police report, speculating that the python may have entered his home in search of the chickens he kept."