Exploring these salt flats at the start of wet season looks like an absolute dream.

The super reflective water on the ground acts like a mirror to the sky, creating a breathtaking atmosphere to bike or walk through. At first, I wondered if I was looking at something created with AI (eyeroll), but this place is as real as it gets. It looks as if the bikers are riding through mid air.

The location is Salar de Uyuni, Bolivia. What an unforgettable experience this must be!