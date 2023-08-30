A Triumph update: The Insult Comic Dog is back at the picket line, now using AI to craft his insults

Triumph the Insult Comic Dog, with the help of comedian Robert Smigel, is back on the WGA/SAG-AFTRA picket lines, insulting striking writers in the name of Labor Victory.

In Video #3, he reveals that he's POOPED better offers than the AMPTP's.

In Video #4, he uses the AMPTP's business plan for his own purposes, and utilizes AI to write his insults of writers, including my friend, fellow cartoonist Keith Knight (who co-created the Hulu show "Woke"). (The insults are not good.)

And in Video #5, Triumph enjoins a picketing writer's dog with his bargaining unit.



