Ah, I yearn for the days of bootleg VHS tapes. I have fond memories of watching a precious bootleg of E.T. the Extraterrestrial while it was still in the theaters. Not only was the image shaky because it was recorded with a handheld camcorder from the audience, it was probably a fifth generation dub resulting in the dark scenes being almost pure static. But, of course, I watched it anyway. Multiple times. And, now that the statute of limitations have passed, I will also admit that we occasionally rented a second VHS player from U-Haul (yes, they rented the players) along with a slew of tapes from the local video rental store that we'd copy for future viewings. Unfortunately though, we didn't have a backyard bootleg VHS rental store like the one this Redwood City, California gentleman was operating inside a storage shed in 1989.
Inside a backyard bootleg video rental shop
- COMMENTS
- bootlegs
- media
- VHS
- videotapes
Google shows off AI "news article" writer to newspapers, leaving newspapers to wonder who did the fact-finding, investigating and reporting
Google showed off an AI tool for writing news articles to The New York Times, The Washington Post and The Wall Street Journal. It pitched the AI as a 'helpmate,'… READ THE REST
Do you want a "free" ad-supported 55" TV set? Get on the waiting list.
Telly is an ad-supported 55" TV set shipped free of charge to customers willing to watch extra commercials, piped into a secondary display beneath the main one. The company says… READ THE REST
"Right-wing" websites scamming readers with fake celebrity pitches
ProPublica explores a slimy reach of the media system, where fabricated news stories draw the faithful in to read fake celebrity pitches from Elon Musk and others selling things that… READ THE REST
Bring home an Apple Magic keyboard for more than $100 off!
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. TL;DR: For less than half the price—only… READ THE REST
This electric dirt bike can be your kid's new favorite gadget for $449.99
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. TL;DR: The Voltaic Kids Electric Dirt Bike 12"… READ THE REST
This HP EliteBook 840 G5 with Windows 10 Pro is here for just under $350
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. TL;DR: This HP EliteBook 840 G5 with Windows… READ THE REST