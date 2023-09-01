Check out the US Department of Defense's official new UFO website for government personnel to report their sightings

The US Department of Defense's year-old All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office has launched its official website for government personnel to report sightings and also "provide the public with information concerning AARO and its efforts to understand and resolve unidentified anomalous phenomena."

"This website will provide information, including photos and videos, on resolved UAP cases as they are declassified and approved for public release," the DoD states. "The website's other content includes reporting trends and a frequently asked questions section as well as links to official reports, transcripts, press releases, and other resources that the public may find useful, such as applicable statutes and aircraft, balloon and satellite tracking sites."

A method for the general public to file reports "will be announced in coming months."

Watch the skies.