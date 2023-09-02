Enjoy this treasure trove of TV pioneer Ernie Kovacs

Fans of Ernie Kovacs! Don't miss this great new book from Eddie Adam's son Josh Mills, Ernie In Kovacsland [fantagraphics]. It's a look inside her personal collection of all things Kovacs: scripts, family photos, wacky press releases, magazine articles, bills for cigars, TV show production budgets, handwritten notes, movie posters, Kovacs essays, press clippings…it's endless and endlessly funny.

Best known for his wildly imaginative, gleefully absurdist television show in the 1950s, Ernie Kovacs (1919 – 1962) was also a notorious illustrator, novelist, essayist, newspaper columnist, and poet. In celebration of this cockeyed genius and his prolific creative output, Fantagraphics presents a career retrospective featuring never-before-seen photos from Kovacs's archive; excerpts of his magazine articles, columns and books, hand-notated TV scripts: a smattering of his "illustrated profuselies," the wacky improvisational sketches he drew on air; and more.

I loved the rare color photos of the TV prop puppets, including one puppet of Kovaks himself.



