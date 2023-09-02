The Plotz Plot is the first place in the Atlas Obscura database that was created by Atlas Obscura itself. The Plotz Plot is a place for people who are going through a life transition to leave behind an item that resonates with their past. This 1.18 acre stretch of land, deep in the Arizona desert, is located off route 66 and just outside of the Petrified Forest National Park.

"Visitors to the Plotz Plot will discover an orange metal shed with a sign that reads: "For those experiencing a life transition: This is a place to leave behind a piece of your former self…We ask that any contributions be appropriately tagged. The code for the combination lock is "4444." Please re-lock the door upon leaving."

The Plotz Plot is held inside of a refurbished shipping container, where visitors can leave their personal object on a shelf. The Plotz Plot functions like a museum of people's sentimental items from a past phase of their life. I love the idea of leaving behind something that is no longer needed, but representative of a turn of a chapter in life. Whether you're going through a breakup, mourning, or celebrating a change, it can feel liberating to release an old belonging that is tied to your past.

To enter the Plotz Plot, enter 4444 into the lock. Make sure to shut and lock the door on the way out.