Here is the 2023 "Best Countries" list from US News and World Report

US News and World Report has released its 2023 "Best Countries" ranking of 87 nations. My fellow Americans, please join me in the chant: "We're number 5! We're number 5!" The study and scoring model that generated the list is a collaboration between WPP and the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.

The scores themselves came from a survey of more than 17,000 people worldwide who were asked about 73 nation attributes under ten themes: Adventure, Agility, Cultural Influence, Entrepreneurship, Heritage, Movers, Open for Business, Power, Quality of Life, and Social Purpose.

Here are the top ten "Best Countries":

1. Switzerland 2. Canada 3. Sweden 4. Australia 5. United States

And the bottom five: