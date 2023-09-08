Bad news for Trump: Meadows loses bid to move case to federal court

Bad news for Trump and his raft of co-conspirators: a Federal judge has denied Mark Meadows's request to move his trial to Federal court. Meadows served as Trump's Chief of Staff and also assisted in the plot to overthrow the United States. Meadows tried, unsuccessfully, to portray his participation in an insurrection as "just doing my job for the American people." The judge pointed out that the Hatch Act clarifies the scope of a Federal job and does not include stealing elections.

This means that a similar motion for Trump, or any of his co-conspirators, would also fail. Standing trial in Georgia state court means the trial will be televised. It also means finding a more friendly jury in another county is not going to happen, and if somehow Trump were to become President again, he would not be able to pardon himself or others of a State crime.

CNN: