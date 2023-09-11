Disney celebrating centennial with a $1,500 box set of these 100 films

In celebration of its centennial, Disney has packed 100 of its films into a Blue-ray box set that will sell for $1,500. The set also contains digital download codes for the movies, a lithograph for the new movie Wish and a set of crystal Mickey Mouse ears.

Interestingly, the collection doesn't just include the classic films from the Walt Disney Animation Studios but also Pixar greats and creations from the DisneyToon Studios. Video teaser below. And here's the full list of films:

1. Snow White and The Seven Dwarfs (1937) 2. Pinocchio (1940) 3. Fantasia (1940) 4. Dumbo (1941) 5. Bambi (1942) 6. Saludos Amigos (1943) 7. The Three Caballeros (1945) 8. Make Mine Music (1946) 9. Fun And Fancy Free (1947) 10. Melody Time (1948) 11. The Adventures of Ichabod and Mr. Toad (1949) 12. Cinderella (1950) 13. Alice in Wonderland (1951) 14. Peter Pan (1953) 15. Lady and the Tramp (1955) 16. Sleeping Beauty (1959) 17. One Hundred and One Dalmatians (1961) 18. The Sword in the Stone (1963) 19. The Jungle Book (1967) 20. The Aristocats (1970) 21. Robin Hood (1973) 22. The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh (1977) 23. The Rescuers (1977) 24. The Fox and The Hound (1981) 25. The Black Cauldron (1985) 26. The Great Mouse Detective (1986) 27. Oliver & Company (1988) 28. The Little Mermaid (1989) 29. The Rescuers Down Under (1990) 30. Beauty and the Beast (1991) 31. Aladdin (1992) 32. Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993) 33. The Lion King (1994) 34. A Goofy Movie (1995) 35. Pocahontas (1995) 36. Toy Story (1995) 37. James and the Giant Peach (1996) 38. The Hunchback of Notre Dame (1996) 39. Hercules (1997) 40. Mulan (1998) 41. A Bug's Life (1998) 42. Tarzan (1999) 43. Toy Story 2 (1999) 44. Fantasia/2000 (2000) 45. The Tigger Movie (2000) 46. Dinosaur (2000) 47. The Emperor's New Groove (2000) 48. Atlantis: The Lost Empire (2001) 49. Monsters, Inc. (2001) 50. Return to Never Land (2002) 51. Lilo & Stitch (2002) 52. Treasure Planet (2002) 53. The Jungle Book 2 (2003) 54. Piglet's Big Movie (2003) 55. Finding Nemo (2003) 56. Brother Bear (2003) 57. Home on the Range (2004) 58. The Incredibles (2004) 59. Pooh's Heffalump Movie (2005) 60. Chicken Little (2005) 61. Cars (2006) 62. Meet the Robinsons (2007) 63. Ratatouille (2007) 64. Wall•E (2008) 65. Tinker Bell (2008) 66. Bolt (2008) 67. Up (2009) 68. The Princess and the Frog (2009) 69. Toy Story 3 (2010) 70. Tangled (2010) 71. Cars 2 (2011) 72. Winnie the Pooh (2011) 73. Brave (2012) 74. Frankenweenie (2012) 75. Wreck-It Ralph (2012) 76. Monsters University (2013) 77. Planes (2013) 78. Frozen (2013) 79. Planes: Fire & Rescue (2014) 80. Big Hero 6 (2014) 81. Inside Out (2015) 82. The Good Dinosaur (2015) 83. Zootopia (2016) 84. Finding Dory (2016) 85. Moana (2016) 86. Cars 3 (2017) 87. Coco (2017) 88. Incredibles 2 (2018) 89. Ralph Breaks the Internet (2018) 90. Toy Story 4 (2019) 91. Frozen 2 (2019) 92. Onward (2020) 93. Soul (2020) 94. Raya and the Last Dragon (2021) 95. Luca (2021) 96. Encanto (2021) 97. Turning Red (2022) 98. Lightyear (2022) 99. Strange World (2022) 100. Elemental (2023)

(via The Wrap)