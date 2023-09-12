People hate just sitting and thinking so much they'd rather shock themselves

According to a study by the University of Virginia, many people find the prospect of being left alone with their thoughts uncomfortable, to the point that they would rather endure an unpleasant experience like an electric shock. The study, involving a diverse group of participants, found that the majority did not enjoy spending 6 to 15 minutes in solitude, with many preferring "to administer electric shocks to themselves instead of being left alone with their thoughts."

It's interesting to consider why this might be the case. Perhaps the prospect of facing certain thoughts, feelings, and memories might bring up uncomfortable emotions for some. Or, for those used to constant stimulation, the idea of boredom might indeed feel worse than a brief, unpleasant sensation.

