Honda's odd-looking Motocompo scooter returns as an electric model

Honda's boxy Motocompo scooter from the 1980s is making a comeback in an electric incarnation, called the Motocompacto. Measuring just 3.7" W × 21.1" H × 29.2" L when folded, it boasts a 12-mile range and a maximum speed of 15 MPH. It weighs 41 lbs.

Recharging from a standard 110V outlet takes 3.5 hours.

It will be available in November at Honda and Acura dealers for $995.

Automotive YouTuber Kirk Kreifels posted a video with first thoughts on the announcement. Here are key points about the Honda Motocompacto that Kreifels discusses in the video: