Man arrested for horseback DUI

California Highway Patrol in the city of Merced arrested a gentleman for driving under the influence (DUI). The man was on horseback. Apparently, police officer Kody Brackett noticed the horseman was holding an open container of alcohol and pulled him over where it became "evident that the rider was impaired by alcohol."

"It's worth noting that, according to California Vehicle Code 21050, the rules of the road apply to those operating animals on the highway," CHP Merced stated in an Instagram post about the incident.

"Officer Brackett also ensured the safe return of the horse to its origin after the arrest," CHP commented.

Last year, another horseman—this time in southern California—was arrested for DUI after attempting to escape police by "galloping through traffic."

(via NextDraft)