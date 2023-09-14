WATCH: Alligator pursues Girl Scouts swimming in Texas lake, to no avail

Footage shot at a lake in Texas captures the moment a 14ft alligator spotted Girl Scouts in the water and realized that it was lunchtime. The scouts, enjoying the lake as part of a camping trip, swim away and are plucked from the water. None were eaten; the "swimming area was closed" for the rest of the day.

"It was moving faster than us," one scout told KPRC 2 News out of Houston. The scouts have mixed feelings about swimming in the Hunstville-area lake again.

Scout tip: you don't have to be faster than the alligator, you have to be faster than the slowest scout.