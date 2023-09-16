Take a peek at this doll eye display chart from the 1950s. Not only does this display chart showcase various eye colors and sizes, but it also has different types of lashes on display. I like how all the eyes can open and shut. Dolls with this effect always felt more realistic (and slightly more unsettling) to me as a kid.

This collection of doll eye samples feels like a toy itself. I would love to have this collection of peepers so that I can glue them onto inanimate objects in my house. How cool would it be to have a wall or a door covered in these?

From Instagram: