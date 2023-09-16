Time lapse of an "ink cap" mushroom dripping black liquid

Here's a time-lapse of an "ink cap" mushroom. The Coprinus Comatus, aka the Shaggy Mane, is a shroom that naturally produces a black liquid as it digests its own cells.

These mushrooms can be eaten when young and freshly picked. Just hours after being picked, though, the Shaggy Mane will begin the process of turning its cells into black liquid.

I love the contrast between the mushroom's white cap and the black liquid coming out of it. I have a feeling that this mushroom listens to heavy metal in its spare time.

From Instagram: