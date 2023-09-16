Watch someone embroider a stunning design into the holes of a public bench

Watch artist Ana Figuero embroider a stunning design into the holes of a public bench. This temporary public art installation looks like so much fun to create. I love the sweet design and vibrant color palette.

Sometimes, the joy of making an art piece lies within the process and appreciating it while it lasts (I assume that the outdoor conditions would limit the longevity of a piece like this). It's awesome that the artist saw an embroidery canvas in this hole-filled bench. How innovative and cool!

From Instagram: