Martial arts instructor jailed 50 years for secret recordings of children

A stripmall Taekwondo instructor is off to jail after being caught surreptitiously filming kids in changing rooms. Erik Chen, 32, received a 50-year sentence in the Colorado Department of Corrections from a Douglas County judge on Friday. Complaints from the youngsters in his care led investigators to his computer, where they found "hundreds of thousands of images of child pornography."

Among the pornographic material seized from his home were more than a half dozen videos which investigators determined were recorded in local bathrooms and locker rooms where both boys and girls were changing clothes. Chen, in fact, was seen in some of the videos setting up the phone to record, according to the press release.

The District Attorney's press release offers more details of the crime and how Chen was caught—thanks, largely, to the vigilance and courage of his targets. "By coming forward, these young girls likely saved many others from being victimized by this defendant," District Attorney John Kellner said.