Missouri GOP lawmakers use flamethrowers in symbolic book burning (video)

Nothing like a good old-fashioned Nazi style book burning to win the hearts of GOP voters in the Show-Me State.

Take a look at state lawmakers William Eigel and Nick Schroer using flamethrowers to ignite a pile of boxes representing "naughty books."

"In the video, I am taking a flame thrower to cardboard boxes representing what I am going to do to the leftist policies and RINO corruption of the Jeff City swamp," Eigel told The Kansas City Star. "But let's be clear, you bring those woke pornographic books to Missouri schools to try to brainwash our kids, and I'll burn those too — on the front lawn of the governor's mansion."

From The Star: