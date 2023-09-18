Missouri GOP lawmakers use flamethrowers in symbolic book burning (video)

Nothing like a good old-fashioned Nazi style book burning to win the hearts of GOP voters in the Show-Me State.
Take a look at state lawmakers William Eigel and Nick Schroer using flamethrowers to ignite a pile of boxes representing "naughty books."
"In the video, I am taking a flame thrower to cardboard boxes representing what I am going to do to the leftist policies and RINO corruption of the Jeff City swamp," Eigel told The Kansas City Star. "But let's be clear, you bring those woke pornographic books to Missouri schools to try to brainwash our kids, and I'll burn those too — on the front lawn of the governor's mansion."
From The Star:
Eigel's remarkable comment promising to burn books comes as he embarks on a campaign for governor attempting to appeal to the staunch right wing of the Missouri Republican Party. Public book burnings typically illustrate extreme censorship related to political, cultural and religious materials. They often invoke historic atrocities such as burning of Jewish texts in Nazi Germany or racist bonfires by the Ku Klux Klan.