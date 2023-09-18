Sounds.studio's AI tool isolates tracks – hear your favorite songs like never before

Sounds.studio is a web-based music AI system that has a number of tools I haven't tried out yet. The only one I've played with is the "Split stems" tool, which isolates individual tracks from any song you drag into it.

I tried it with The Beatles' 1966 song, "And Your Bird Can Sing," and it did an impressive job of isolating the drums, bass, guitar, and vocals.

I also tried it with a recording I made in a band I was in back in the 1980s. It was fun to hear my isolated bass track.

If anyone tries the other features here, please share in the comments.