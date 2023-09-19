Furious passengers attempt to board grounded plane after double cancellation

A Brussels Airlines flight scheduled to depart from Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo, on Friday was postponed two days in a row. On Saturday, irate passengers learned that the flight was rescheduled for Sunday. In protest, they stormed the runway and attempted to board the plane.

A video of the incident, shared by the account Breaking Aviation News & Videos, showed passengers laden with baggage walking across the runway towards the grounded plane and arguing with the airline staff.

The flight eventually departed from Kinshasa on Sunday evening, reaching its destination in Brussels on Monday morning.

Brussels Airlines offered hotel accommodations to the affected passengers during the delay and apologized for the inconvenience.