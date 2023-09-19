Once again, Senator Fetterman shows he will punch back

You can be pretty sure that 99% of US Citizens don't give a damn what John Fetterman wears to work. Fox and some Republican congresspeople, however, decided to get snippy about dress codes. Dress codes are famously racist and sexist.

Senator Fetterman, as usual, knocks out a whole raft of critics with one kick-ass sentence:

Fetterman's use of social media makes him a folk hero in my book! The Senator from Pennsylvania's one-punch attitude toward critics has always been outstanding. Fetterman makes his point and the conversation is over. Fox can squeal all they want, and Fetterman wins again.