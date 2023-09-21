The dentist that collects toothpaste in both normal and unusual flavors (including whisky flavor)

This dentist has a massive personal collection of toothpaste tubes, and his favorite flavor in the collection is "whisky". Yep, that's right, there is a whisky flavored toothpaste in existence! He has toothpaste from all over the world.

He has chocolate flavored toothpaste (I had this when i was a kid, and it tasted nothing like chocolate), a rocket shaped toothpaste that can be ignited and shot when empty, a wasabi flavored paste, rose flavored paste, antique radioactive paste, and many more delightful flavors.

Who knew toothpaste came in such obscure flavors? I'm tempted to search for some of these odd flavors and try them out myself- especially the radioactive variety.