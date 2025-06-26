Rep. Lauren Boebert compares herself to diaper-wearing chihuahua (video)

Rep. Lauren Boebert sure has a bizarre self-image, comparing herself to a "nippy," diaper-wearing chihuahua.

Her nervous-canine remarks were in answer to whether it was hard to be as outspoken as she is. "No, it's not hard at all," replied the Colorado Congressman, known better for her gropin' vapin' theater days.

"I think it comes with that, uh…littler, smaller-person mentality," she continued. "It's kind of like a chihuahua instinct. Like, you have to be very forceful, and adamant, and I guess a little naggy, and nappy."

"Uh, nippy," the nippy, naggy, nappy l'il pup added with a laugh, proving that speaking out loud isn't always a good thing. (See video below, posted by PatriotTakes.)

Lauren Boebert accidentally described herself as a "nappy" chihuahua:



"…kind of like a little, littler, smaller person mentality …It's kind of like a chihuahua instinct like you have to be very forceful and adamant and, I guess, a little naggy and nappy, nippy if you will." pic.twitter.com/BfHY3rFj9e — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) June 26, 2025

