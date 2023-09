No, this is not a Rickroll. But the source of the Rickroll, Rick Astley himself, is no stranger to Foo Fighters' classic anthem "Everlong."

Performing at the Radio 2 in the Park festival in Leicester over the weekend, Astley treated his fans to a full band live performance of the song — with fantastic backing vocals, and Astley strumming a gorgeous retro green telecaster with a gold pickguard.

I'm never gonna give this up forever, and it's never gonna feel this good again.