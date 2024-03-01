Keith Richard plays smoking cover of the Velvet Underground's "I'm Waiting for the Man"

Tomorrow is the great Lou Reed's birthday and in celebration, Keith Richards posted his smoking cover of The Velvet Underground's "I'm Waiting for the Man," one of Reed's most memorable tunes. Video below.

I'm told that Keith's manager played it at a party hosted by Reed's widow Laurie Anderson on the anniversary of his passing. And also, Laurie had given Keith one of Lou's leather jackets to help him "get the spirit right."

The track is included on The Power of the Heart: A Tribute to Lou Reed, a forthcoming compilation from Light in the Attic Records featuring fresh covers by the likes of the Afghan Whigs, Joan Jett and the Blackhearts, Rosanne Cash, Lucinda Williams, and Rufus Wainwright.

"I'm feeling good, I'm feeling, oh, so fine / Until tomorrow, but that's just some other time."

