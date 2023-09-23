See a gallery of NYC's glorious, gorgeous old-time storefronts

New York Magazine has published (free, for a limited time) a gallery of photographs of some of New York City's most "shabby, singular storefronts." I find these more breathtakingly beautiful than what's hanging in the Metropolitan Museum of Art.
Link to the gallery here.
In my neighborhood, blocks of storefronts like these are being torn down to make room for high-rise apartment buildings that will have ground floor Bank of Americas or CVSs.
It's an incredible shame, as New York is being robbed of what makes it great. But I also have to ask: Why is it that even in the increasingly rare occurrence that a new, locally owned neighborhood shop opens, its storefront will have none of the eccentric aesthetic charm of these beauties from previous eras?