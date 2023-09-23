See a gallery of NYC's glorious, gorgeous old-time storefronts

New York Magazine has published (free, for a limited time) a gallery of photographs of some of New York City's most "shabby, singular storefronts." I find these more breathtakingly beautiful than what's hanging in the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

Link to the gallery here.

The common complaint that New York is turning into a city full of identical chains and nondescript glass towers is not wrong, but it misses the countless designs commissioned by store owners in hopes of enticing a wandering neighbor to actually stop in https://t.co/eM6teiYm3p pic.twitter.com/meI8EIAk95 — New York Magazine (@NYMag) September 19, 2023

In my neighborhood, blocks of storefronts like these are being torn down to make room for high-rise apartment buildings that will have ground floor Bank of Americas or CVSs.

It's an incredible shame, as New York is being robbed of what makes it great. But I also have to ask: Why is it that even in the increasingly rare occurrence that a new, locally owned neighborhood shop opens, its storefront will have none of the eccentric aesthetic charm of these beauties from previous eras?