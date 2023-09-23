The Unst Bus Shelter is the world's coziest place to wait for a bus. This bus stop is furnished with a sofa, television, and desk. It even gets redecorated each year to match a new theme.

This bus shelter is also called "Bobby's Bus Shelter" due to its backstory. Bobby Macaulay was a kid who used to ride his bike to the shelter and wait for the schoolbus. The local council was going to remove it until Bobby sent them a letter explaining that the shelter is where he kept his bike while at school. In response, the council kept the shelter there and furnished it for him in 1996.

Some of the fun themes that the shelter has been decorated with include underwater, sheep, pink, blue, space, and many more. This lovely little shelter sits near the village of Baltasound, on the isle of Unst, Shetland Islands, Scotland.