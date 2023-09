The World's Longest Mullet belongs to a woman named Tami Manis. She lives in Knoxville, Tennessee.

Manis has been growing and caring for her lucious millet since the 80's, according to the Guinness Book of World Records, which has affirmed it the longest mullet in the known universe. She's even won second place in the Mullet Championships. I love her dedication to the art of mullet-growing and her confidence.

Tami's mullet rules!