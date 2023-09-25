Get free COVID tests from the USPS again

The USPS will ship free COVID tests to USA and Puerto Rico folks. Visit this website and place your order!

USPS:

As of September 25, 2023, residential households in the U.S. can order one set of #4 free at-home tests from USPS.com again. Here's what you need to know about your order: Limit of one order per residential address

One order includes #4 individual rapid antigen COVID-19 tests (COVIDTests.gov has more details about at-home tests, including extended shelf life and updated expiration dates)

Orders will ship free starting the week of October 2, 2023

The government warns us some tests may have expired expiration dates, however, do not worry as those printed dates have been extended.

There is nothing like shoving a swab up one's nose!