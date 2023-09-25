Palm Springs AIDS memorial sculpture to be changed because residents say it looks like a giant anus

Above is a rendering of the planned Palm Springs AIDS Memorial Sculpture that was to be installed in a park within the California desert city's downtown. The sculpture is the work of respected Palm Springs artist Phillip K. Smith III and had been approved by the city government.

"The opening at the center is at eye level and allows a view through," Smith said, "[offering] a connection, a sense of hope, a view beyond what is directly in front of you."

Now though, Smith has to redesign the artwork. Apparently some residents believe the nine-foot limestone sculpture looks like a giant anus.

From LGBTQ Nation: