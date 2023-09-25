Visit automata around the world

If you're a fan of automata, you'll want to check out Atlas Obscura's list of Automata to visit around the world. Although self-operating machines were a thing far earlier in history, Automata became a beloved type of entertainment during the industrial revolution.

Some of the awesome looking automata to visit on the list include these 240 year old moving life-sized dolls in Switzerland, this puppet in Spain that has been ringing a bell every hour for over 500 years, and the Sharmanka Kinetic Theatre in Scotland.

Some of my personal favorite automata I've seen before include the iconic carnival attraction Laughing Sal, as well as the hundreds of coin operated automata at Musée Mécanique in San Francisco. I hope to see as many as I can throughout my life!