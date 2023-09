Twitter user @mayfer posted this AI-generated image of an urban street setting that looks like the Troll Face meme. If you can't see it, try squinting.

can someone with access put this in image capable chatgpt and report back please pic.twitter.com/DGHS0i7cK3 — murat 🍥 (@mayfer) September 27, 2023

Here's another one from @mayfer that takes more squinting, but is even more impressive:

Here's how to make your own images like this.