Maybe put off going to another continent for vacation—it may be coming to you

Scientists believe that in 250 million years, all continents of the Earth will be bunched together in one supercontinent, Pangaea Ultima. Link to the article in Nature here.

The good news is that intercontinental trip you've been planning will be much easier. The bad news is that increased volcanism will greatly increase carbon dioxide levels, making the planet almost completely uninhabitable by mammal life. According the study, the average surface-air temperatures on almost all of Pangaea Ultima will be 48°C, or 118°F.

I'm guessing Republicans will still say there's no climate change.

(Actually, the effects in this study have nothing to do with current climate change and carbon emissions. This is a very far long-term effect)